Siouxland Regional Transit System resuming services next week

The Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) announced that they are resuming their full services on July 15.

The company significantly reduced their services in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers who use SRTS will be required to wear a face mask or face covering, according to a release from SRTS.

To help provide a safe environment for passengers, drivers have been trained on appropriate sanitation and safety measures. Drivers will clean and disinfect seats and other surfaces throughout the day while also wearing a mask.

Regular service hours and rates will be in effect.

SRTS is a division of SIMPCO that provides public transportation throughout counties of Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury in Iowa and southern Union County in South Dakota.

For more information, contact SRTS at 712-279-6919 or 1-800-881-2076, or you can visit their website by clicking here.

Latest Stories