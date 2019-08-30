Siouxland Red Cross volunteers are on call during hurricane

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People from all over the country are coming together preparing to help as Dorian is prepared to hit Florida, including people right here in Siouxland.

There are nearly 120 volunteers throughout the Sioux City area who may be called to come help aid those in the disaster. Volunteers in the area will mainly be called down to help after the hurricane has made landfall to help provide assistance.

“We have volunteers who will be ready to leave when they are requested. So they are getting their personal things in order that they will be ready to travel pretty quickly. Often times when they get that call they are on a plane in less than twenty-four hours,” said Tammy Lee Executive Director at Red Cross.

A group of volunteers will also be taking down the disaster aid vehicle from Sioux city. Its primary use is for serving meals.

If you’re looking to help, you can donate at the American Red Cross.