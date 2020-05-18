Siouxland Recovery Fund has granted over $150K towards pandemic relief efforts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Recovery Fund has awarded 18 grants that total more than $150,000 since it started in mid-March.

The fund was activated March 19 to aid in recovery efforts for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, $156,265 in grants has been awarded to local organizations, such as food pantries, mental health facilities, and translations services.

Those grants were allocated to the following organizations who provided direct assistance to the Siouxland community during this time of need:

Food Bank of Siouxland ($25,000) Emergency Food Supplementation

Mary J. Treglia Community House ($5,000) Virtual COVID-19 Tutorials in Multiple Languages

Siouxland Mental Health Center ($4,200) Mental Health Matters, Telehealth Licenses

Sunnybrook Hope Center ($18,000) Drive-Thru Pantry

The Salvation Army ($25,000) Food Pantry & Emergency Assistance

Women Aware ($10,000) Siouxlanders in Transition: Emergency Assistance & Breaking the Cycle

The Warming Shelter ($5,500) Showers for the Homeless

Sioux City Community Assistance ($8,000) Fresh Start Home Kits

Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland ($3,000) Delivering Food to Boys & Girls Clubs Members & Families

Dakota County Voices for Food ($5,000) Food Security Project

Siouxland Center for Active Generations ($4,140) Infectious Disease Prevention Grant

Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence ($11,375) Safety and Recovery for Domestic Abuse Victims During the Pandemic

Westminster Presbyterian Church ($4,050) Morningside Neighborhood Food Cupboard

Growing Community Connections ($5,000) Dakota County Community Response COVID Relief

Morningside Lutheran Church ($5,000) Food Pantry

Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. ($5,000) The Life Center Wrap-Around Services

Rejoice! Community Church ($6,000) Food Pantry

Community Action Agency ($7,000) Personal Protective Equipment for Siouxland Non-Profits

The United Way of Siouxland said the fund’s purpose is to provide financial resources to help meet short, intermediate, and long-term needs for recovery in the Siouxland area when a major disaster hits.

For more information on the fund or how to apply for a grant, click here.

