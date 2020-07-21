Siouxland Recovery Fund grant deadline fast approaches, continues to help the community

By this time next week, the Siouxland Recovery Board will be reviewing applications to extend COVID-19 help to Siouxland organizations. That money is earmarked for helping organizations help others.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The deadline to apply for grants from the Siouxland Recovery Fund is fast approaching.

By next week, the Siouxland Recovery Board will be reviewing applications to extend COVID-19 help to Siouxland organizations. The grant deadline is July 28 at 5 p.m.

The money from the recovery fund is earmarked for helping organizations help others.

“There is such a great need throughout our area that if it wasn’t for those people putting in their hard-earned money to help these organizations to then help others, we wouldn’t be able to survive this difficult time,” said Eldon Bensen, Executive Director for the Boy and Girls Club of Siouxland.

The organization has received more than $7,000 to help feed Siouxland families.

“Parents calling us and thanking us and crying when they received it because the whole city rallied together to try to put food together. But the piece that was missing was some of those perishable items and serving the family. We had one family that had eight kids, so getting this really helped them to feed their family,” said Bensen.

The Siouxland Recovery Fund has awarded 21 grants totaling $186,000. The board’s goal is to continue to assist organizations throughout this pandemic.

“Moving forward, what we are looking at is really looking towards the long term needs of these organizations. Organizations that really have to be in our community for our community members to succeed. We want to help those organizations so they can be here in the future for all of us,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland.

Through donations from Siouxland individuals and businesses, the recovery fund was able to grant $25,000 to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“[For] the month of June, we distributed over 313,000 pounds of food, as compared to last year, that’s an increase of about 38% of what we distributed June 2019. Getting the $25,000 from the United Way and the Siouxland Recovery Fund was huge for us, in being that we were able to purchase during the time that we needed the most,” said Valerie Peterson, Development Director for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Organizations that help others, but who have also struggled during the pandemic, are encouraged to apply by clicking here.

