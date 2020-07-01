Siouxland Recovery Fund encourages local organizations impacted by COVID-19 to apply for grants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Recovery Fund is encouraging local organizations who have been directly impacted by the pandemic and have provided direct services throughout the pandemic to apply for a grant under their Rebuilding Nonprofit Stability priority area.

This competitive priority is intended for substantially devastated, highly effective organizations that provide either of the following:

Vital human services impacting community recovery efforts, or

Key cultural offerings that impact community economic recovery.

Requests in this category should target a specific achievable need and be clearly focused as to how this request helps organizations carry out their mission.

Grant requests should target activities that will not be reimbursed by public agencies or insurance.

Individual organizations may request funding from $500 to $25,000 per proposal.

Grant requests need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 28.

A ZOOM meeting is scheduled for July 9 at 12 p.n. for organizations who have questions about the application. Information for the meeting can be found here.

The Siouxland Recovery Fund offers grants in two additional categories:

Assisting individuals and families with direct assistance through non-profit organizations (vouchers, in-kind contributions, cash assistance, etc.).

Addressing systemic issues like mental health needs, housing needs, increased needs for substance abuse counselors, etc.

For more information, to review grant criteria, FAQ’s and to apply for the grants, click here.