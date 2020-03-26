Siouxland Recovery Fund available to help non-profits with recovery efforts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the COVID-19 crisis continues, non-profit groups will continue to play a vital role in supporting Siouxlanders.

Dozens of agencies are providing direct assistance or aid to people impacted by the pandemic, but they need help.

To help meet the short, intermediate and long-term needs of area non-profit’s, the Siouxland Recovery Fund has been activated to aid in the recovery efforts.

Organizations and public agencies like schools, food banks and churches are eligible to apply for funds.

“But we also know that there are going to be intermediate and long-term needs of our community, so that’s why the Siouxland Recovery Fund is here,” said Siouxland Recovery Fund Chair Heather Hennings. ” There are organizations in our community that have stepped up to the plate that are already helping people, and they will continue to help people. So we need to make sure that funds aren’t just available now, but they’re available in the future if possible.”

To help grow the fund Hennings says The Siouxland Community Foundation will be matching up to $5,000 for the recovery fund.