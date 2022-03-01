SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranks first in the nation for economic development for the third year in a row for a total of 10 times.

According to a release from the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, for populations under 200,000 Sioux City was ranked number one for 2021 by Site Selection magazine.

The announcement was made following a Siouxland Industrial Roundtable event sponsored by The Siouxland Initiative (TSI) and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and was keynoted by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at the Mariott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

During the event, Ricketts presentation to the Siouxland Industrial Roundtable attendees focused on tax relief, economic development, and strengthening Nebraska’s workforce, and welcomed the positive news from Site Selection magazine.

“Nebraska is no stranger to national recognition for strong economic development,” said Ricketts. “It’s part of what makes our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m proud of northeast Nebraska’s significant contributions to the tri-state region’s exceptional economic development.”

“Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID, as well as the labor force issues created by historically low unemployment, our Siouxland economy continues to perform at a remarkably high level,” said Chair of TSI Mike Wells. “I know that I speak for our entire community when I express my genuine gratitude for the many companies who could locate and expand anywhere in the nation but consistently choose to do so in Siouxland.”

The release indicated that the award is to recognize the three states working together as a single economic region.

“As has been the case nearly every year in the past, all three Siouxland states and each Siouxland community contributed to the region’s overall success,” said TSI President Chris McGowen. “This award is collective recognition of the collaboration and cooperation that our Siouxland tri-state area and The Siouxland Initiative have promoted for nearly three decades.”

According to the release, Ag Processing, Inc. Led the region’s impressive performance in calendar 2021 with their $70 million expansion at Port Neal near Sergeant Bluff.

Siouxland also earned the top national ranking for per capita economic development performance for the second time, which is the second year Site Selection magazine has published per capita rankings for individual communities.

The release indicated that Site Selection magazine published its annual rankings for projects that meet one or more of the magazine’s criteria for inclusion in the Conway Projects Database. Those criteria include a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more jobs, or 20,000 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court), or more of new space.

The Sioux City MSA was also recognized in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020 as the top economic development community for populations under 200,000. 2009 and 2014 Siouxland ranked second, and in 2006 and 2018 Siouxland ranked third.

The release indicated the metro region ranked in the top three nationally in its category 14 of the last 16 years since its first appearance on the list at third place in 2006.