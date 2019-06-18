Siouxland racetrack closes down to make way for new school

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, demolition began on Sioux Speedway, a racetrack that has been in Sioux Center since the 1970s.

For nearly 50 years, Sioux Speedway has been home to countless memories for many fans and racers of both vehicles and horses. It’s why it was difficult for people in town to watch the racetrack’s long history come to an end.

“It was just a good time something to do on a Saturday night,” said Ragnerus.

Frank Ragnerus has been involved with Sioux Speedway racing for 47 years.

“For me, it’s a good deal for the whole family, I mean my kids and now my grandkids, so it’s going to be sad to see it go,” said Ragnerus.

Demolition is underway for the racetrack that has brought entertainment to many locals.

“Not seeing racing in Sioux Center after all the work I did out there, I’m gonna miss that,” said Darloo Mulder, the race director of the track.

Organizers of Sioux Speedway said some people came out as far as Arizona to race on this track.

“Anytime you bring people in town, they buy concessions, they go to restaurants, they buy gasoline, and stuff like that. I think it was a really positive thing all in all for Sioux Center,” said Mulder.

From entertainment to education, this space will soon be the site of Sioux Center’s new high school.

Voters approved the decision to give the track to the school in a bond vote this February.

“We do recognize that the trotters and the racecar fans that this is a tough time for them. We wish the case were that the racetrack wasn’t on the land that was up against the facility,” said Gary McEldowney, the superintendent of Sioux Center Schools.

While it’s the end of an era for race fans, they say the memories made here will last a lifetime.

“A lot of local drivers, local fans, we have pictures of the grandstand from the early 1970s when it was full,” said Ragnerus,

Construction on the high school is set to start this July and will be complete in two years time. Right now, there are no solid plans to build a new race track in Sioux Center.