Siouxland quilters gather to show off more than 150 pieces of fabric art

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Dakota City Fire Department’s Fall Craft and Vendor Show

October 2nd 10am-2pm

Dakota City, NE

Party in the Hangar!

October 9 starting at 4pm

The MidAmerica Aviation and Transportation Museum will be having a fundraiser to help raise vital funds for the museum and the completion of the Interactive STEM Learning Center located inside the retired FedEx cargo plane.

Dinner will be served from 4:00pm-6:00pm with live music by Missouri Blend from 6:00pm-10:00pm. Various soft drinks will be available for purchase. The public may bring their own mixers. In addition to live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and various giveaways will be happening throughout the evening. It’s a party you don’t want to miss!! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. We encourage everyone to party responsibly, have fun, and dance! All museum displays will be accessible throughout the evening. We will be open regular business hours the day of the fundraiser.

Kid’s Saturdays: Discover Day of the Dead

October 9 from 10-Noon

Families with young children are invited to learn more about the Mexican holiday through crafts and a scavenger hunt.

Sioux City Public Museum

Community Monarch Making

October 9-10

Saturday from 10-5pm

Sunday from 1-5pm

Create a monarch for a canopy-style installation for the Museum’s Día do los Muertos altar display

Sioux City Public Museum

Alter Making Workshop

October 10 at 2pm

The basic elements used in traditional Día de los Muertos alters and the meaning behind them will be explained in this hands-on workshop.

Sioux City Public Museum

All-America Concert Band to present Festive Fall Concert

October 10 at 7:30pm

Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University

Free to everyone

Trunk or Treat

Heartland Counseling at 917 West 21st Street in South Sioux City, NE

October 21st starting at 5pm

History at High Noon

October 21

12:05pm at Sioux City Museum

Richardsonian Romanesque Architecture Presented by Tom Munson

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Day of the Dead Celebration

October 30 from 1-3pm

A family event featuring youth dancers, face painting and activities for children. La Perla Tapatia, a dance group from Irving Elementary School will perform.

Sioux City Public Museum

Fright Hike

October 30th

Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!