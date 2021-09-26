Siouxland quilters gather to show off more than 150 pieces of fabric art

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Samplers came together this weekend at the Sioux City Convention Center to hold their annual Quilt Show.

The Siouxland Samplers Quilting Guild put up more than 150 pieces of their fabric art for Siouxlanders to enjoy and judge.

Members of the guild had activities for both experienced and new quilters, but they said it’s a skill anyone is capable of.

“From the littlest to a hundred-year-old person, anybody can do it. All it takes, a little bit of patience and some practice,” said Show Chair Brenda Barwick.

