Siouxland pumpkin patch has successful harvest

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – With a summer drought and a late frost moving in, Siouxland farmers have been put to the test.
From big to small to bumpy, preparation at Pumpkins on Garfield start in early May.
Mark Kooima is the owner of Pumpkins on Garfield. He said his love for pumpkins started out as a hobby when he was younger and has now grown into a family business. This year Kooima said despite a drought, it’s been a pretty good harvest. He started his season two weeks early.
“We had a really good crop this year. I found that pumpkins prefer dry weather. We kind of cheat out here, we have center pivot irrigation that waters them once or twice a week when it gets dry and hot so that helps us too,” said Kooima.
Even with a late first frost headed our way, and half a patch still to pick on his farm, Kooima says he isn’t worried about his pumpkins.
“I think they will be okay it’s when it dips into the upper 20’s for a few hours that you want to cover things up pumpkin wise, like the tomatoes, those will be the first to be affected by the frost so we are picking our last little batch for us to enjoy,” said Kooima.
Kooima says, all-in-all, there are about one-hundred varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and summer squash in his shed. But for him, it’s a labor of love.
Latest Stories
- October 2: Iowa surpasses 90,000 total COVID-19 cases with more than 1,100 new cases
- Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added
- Good Day Pets – Denali & McKinley!
- High demand for flu shots as experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’
- Biden: ‘We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family’