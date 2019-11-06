Siouxland public safety officials attend mental health training course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness says that 1 in every 5 Americans struggle with mental illness. And 1 in every 25 adults experiences serious mental health issues.

That’s why Siouxland’s public safety officers attended a training course to help them better assist the community on Tuesday.

Seasons Center for Behavior Health held an eight-hour course for police officers, firefighters, EMTs and dispatchers.

They learned more about how to better assist those in the community who are dealing with mental health issues.

The training also helps them learn to approach their colleagues who may also show signs of mental health-related issues.

“We’re just taking a look at all the signs and symptoms that we may see with people that we deal with when we go out to calls and what are the most appropriate things or follow up services for those people,” said Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department.

During the colder months ahead, first responders in Sioux City are working closely with the Warming Shelter, the Gospel Mission, and local hospitals to provide solutions for Sioux City’s homeless population who often struggle with mental health and addiction issues.