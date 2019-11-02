Siouxland Public Media host school board candidate forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Before heading to the polls on Tuesday, voters had another chance to hear from school board candidates on Friday.

Siouxland Public Media hosted a candidate forum at the Wilber-Alfs Public Library in Sioux City.

The six candidates are vying for the four open spots on the Sioux City Community School District School Board.

The forum gave them one final chance to hear where all the candidates stand on various issues before the election.

One voter says that the candidate’s stances isn’t how she chooses who to vote for.

“I think it’s interesting to hear the different perspectives of some of the candidates. But my main interest is what they’re able to accomplish once they’ve achieved that goal of sitting on the board. But, the board dynamic is the most important part, the ability to work together and get things done,” said Carie Treinen, Forum Attendee.

If you can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday, you can vote absentee in person on Monday at the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.