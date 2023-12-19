SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU)– More than a handful of people arrive at the Sioux Center Public Library every first and third Tuesday of the month for “Tech Tuesday”. There, the technology services librarian, Ruth Mahaffy, sits down with them for a one-on-one session to answer any questions they have about technology.

“It can be anything from setting up an Amazon account,” Mahaffy said. “I had a 95-year-old who got a smartphone and she needed help to figure out how to add contacts, so she could send a photo to her granddaughter who lived in another state.”

The monthly event has continued for roughly seven years, and has several returning guests each Tuesday. Mahaffy said many of their attendees are older people with sometimes no one to show them how to run, for example, an iPhone.

“I think in today’s society, there’s just a lot of technology,” she said. “So we as a library want to help people develop the digital literacy skills they need to be able to succeed in today’s society,” said Mahaffy.

If you live in Sioux Center and have a question about technology, the next “Tech Tuesday” will be Jan. 2.