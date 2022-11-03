SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Finance Authority awarded almost $5 million to support homelessness assistance initiatives in Iowa with four of them being in Siouxland.

“The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”

The IFA conducted a two-year combined Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Shelter Assistance Fund Grant (SAF) competition for funds in 2021. Applications were scored in several categories, including project design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance, budget and grants management.

The Warming Shelter in Sioux City received more than $93,000 in a SAF Grant. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland received two awards totaling more than $47,000. The Center for Siouxland received nearly $46,000 and SafePlace got almost $42,000 in the SAF Grant.