Siouxland professor receives grant from national health organization

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland university professor has been awarded a grant from a national health organization.

Dr. Nathan Tintle, of Dordt University, will receive over $350 thousand dollars from the National Institutes of Health.

The grant will help fund Dr. Tintle’s continued research on statistical methods of analyzing human genetics.

Another Dordt professor in the Engineering Department also recently received a grant from the National Science Foundation to help retain undergraduate students in STEM fields.