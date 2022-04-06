SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered at the Sioux City Public Museum for a lecture on discrimination on Tuesday.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission hosted an event with Morningside University Professor Dr. Patrick Bass Tuesday evening. He discussed the ongoing systematic legacies of prior prejudice.

Dr. Bass spoke about things that we inherited but might be unaware of, like how neighborhoods are constructed.

“These issues are still ongoing, and so, we have to recognize them in order to take corrective action, and if we don’t take creative action, then discrimination continues, not a conscious element of human activity, but as an unconscious inheritance of our past,” explained Bass.

Dr. Bass said unless we’re aware of the issues, we can’t counteract and adjust to them, like attending zoning board meetings.