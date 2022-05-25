SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Pride Alliance will host a variety of free events in late May and early June to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

The non-profit organization was formed in 2012 to connect and protect the local LGBTQ+ community as well as to educate the Siouxland community about LGBTQ+ issues.

The Alliance hosts support groups for adults and youths, manages a free lending library, assists individuals to navigate community resources, and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ issues.

In addition to its year-round activities, Siouxland Pride Alliance hosts free Pride events each summer. Each of the events listed below is free to attend.

Event Date Time Location Pride Prom Friday, May 27 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Girls Inc. Raising the Roof Saturday, May 28 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Warrior Hotel Pride Parade Thursday, June 2 6 p.m. Historic Fourth Street Sioux City Pride Festival Saturday, June 4 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Outside the Sioux City Public Museum Interfaith Pride Service Sunday, June 5 11 a.m. First Unitarian Church

Pride Prom

The Pride Prom is an annual dance for LGBTQ+ teens and their allies. The event will be held on May 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Girls Inc., 500 Main Street. The evening will include dancing, a mini-drag show, a teen drag contest, and makeovers. Snacks will be provided by the local Free Mom Hugs group. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend. The event is free.

Raising The Roof

The Alliance will be hosting a celebration at The Crown Rooftop Bar at the Warrior Hotel from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 28. The event is also free to attend and will have a cash bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. A silent auction will be held to benefit Siouxland Pride Alliance’s work in our community. The celebration will culminate in the lighting of the hotel in Pride colors.

Pride Parade

Sioux City’s first Pride Parade will be held on June 2 on Historic Fourth Street, beginning at 6 p.m. The parade route will be on Historic Fourth Street, beginning at Fourth and Iowa Streets and ending at Fourth and Nebraska Streets. The parade is co-hosted by the Sioux City Human Rights Commission. The Grand Marshal for this inaugural event is City Councilmember Matthew O’Kane.

Sioux City Pride Festival

The Sioux City Pride Festival will be held on June 4, from noon to 4 p.m., outside of the Public Museum. Fourth Street from Jackson Street to Nebraska Street will be closed for the event. The festival is family-friendly with a variety of activities for people of all ages including face painting and a free lunch. The Kids’ Space will have story time, games, arts and crafts, and other activities for youngsters.

Activities for teens and adults will include Drag Races, Pride Trivia, and Drag Queen Bingo. A community resource fair will be held as a part of the Pride Festival, involving a wide variety community organizations and businesses. Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission are co-hosting the festival along with Siouxland Pride Alliance. The event is free and open to the public.

Interfaith Pride Service

Siouxland Pride Alliance, along with First Unitarian Church and Mayflower Congregational Church, will host an Interfaith Pride Service on June 5 at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson Street. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. Jessie Lent, pastor at Mayflower Congregational Church, will provide the sermon with lay-leaders from both churches participating.