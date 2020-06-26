Siouxland Pride Alliance to host final “Scooping the Loop” event on Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Pride Alliance, a local LGBTQ organization, has hosted a series of “Scooping the Loop” events around Siouxland in support of Pride Month.

The “Big Cruise,” which is the final event of the series, will take place on Saturday at Riverside Park at 1 p.m. and culminate in the Singing Hills area of Morningside.

Participants are asked to decorate their vehicles as a way to show support for the LGBTQ community.

It’s a free family-friendly event that’s open to anyone who supports the community.

The events were “socially distant” ways to socialize in a safe manner while demonstrating support for the LGBTQ community.

Siouxland Pride Alliance will hold more socially distancing Pride events during the summer.

Latest Stories