It’s June 1 which means the beginning of pride month.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance held the 2023 pride parade in downtown Sioux City Thursday. The parade marshal was Treyla Lee, who was picked to honor her mother, the late Flora Lee. Flora was a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

The theme for this year’s events is #StillHere acknowledging the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people in the face of discrimination.

“You know, once people realize they know someone that’s a part of our community, then they’re less likely to hate us. So it’s important for us in light of everything that’s going on in the state with the laws and that, to come out and represent and show that we are still here,” said Karen Mackey, co-founder, Siouxland Pride Alliance.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance was formed back in 20-12.