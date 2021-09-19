Siouxland Pride Alliance hosts 2021 Pridefest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Pridefest kicked off with a commemorative walk from 4th Street and Iowa Street to the front of the public museum to honor Siouxland’s LGBTQ+ history.

Attendee Rebecka Lynn explained why the celebration was significant for her.

“This is actually my first pride month celebrating. I did go to Sioux Falls. I found out through my mom, I have a very supportive family, and I’m very grateful for that. I’d say that is a really big deal having these events just because, like I said, it’s my first pride event, and it’s really great to have that community and that support with people that are going through the same thing as you,” said Lynn.

Siouxland Pride Alliance Vice President Karen Mackey said a lot of planning went into this event.

“Ordinarily, we hold Pridefest in June, first weekend in June. But because of COVID, we thought it wiser to do it in the fall. We’ll be serving a free lunch to folks. There’ll be activities for kids, adults. We’ll have some music; we’ll have a drag show. It’s just going to be a fun day,” said Mackey, “Well, we have a long history of actually holding pride events going way back into the early ’80s, different organizations have held events. It’s important for us to celebrate our community, and LGBT people have always been a part of this community.”

“I think it’s really exciting being able to express yourself through that community and just have fun through it,” said Lynn.

Mackey said they started the walk at the location of the first lesbian-owned/operated bar in Sioux City.