Siouxland Pride Alliance dances the night away at Fall Fest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hoping to make everyone feel welcome and to have fun doing it, Siouxland Pride Alliance is danced the night away.

After the success of their “Pride Prom” event this May, Siouxland Pride Alliance decided to make the magic continue with Fall Fest, an all-inclusive dance for teens in the community to come together and have fun.

“Just to know that they are loved and cared for and there’s a whole lot of people in this community that have their back and care for them,” said Karen Mackey with Siouxland Pride Alliance.

The dance was free and made possible by numerous donations from the community.

