SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Pride Alliance has hosted free, family-friendly events to celebrate pride months nine years before, and shows no stopping for their tenth year.
According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, from late May to early June Siouxland will be celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with the theme #StillHere.
The release states that the theme acknowledges the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people as they face daily discrimination.
In addition to annual events, the pride alliance hosts support groups for adults and youths, manages a free lending library, assists individuals to navigate community resources, and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ matters.
The events are as follows:
- Pride Prom
- Friday, May 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Girls Inc.
- Includes snacks, dancing, and a lip-syncing contest.
- Pride Parade
- Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. in downtown Sioux City.
- Staging for parade participants will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot starting at 5 p.m.
- Will go from the Long Lines parking lot to Pierce Street heading north, then turn left on 4th Street before coming to an end at Iowa Street.
- Sioux City Pride Festival
- Saturday, June 3, on 4th Street between Nebraska and Jones Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- A meal will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore will read a proclamation from the City Council regarding Pride Month.
- Hidden Hero awards will be presented to two individuals for their support of the local LGBTQ+ community.
- Music, face painting, children’s arts and crafts, pinata, children’s storytime, and a community resource fair will be featured during the event.
- LGBTQ+ movies will be shown inside the museum.
- Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
- Saturday, June 3, in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.
- Artists must complete their design no later than noon the day of.
- Pride Festival participants will be able to vote on their favorite design.
- Interfaith Pride Service
- Sunday, June 4, at Mayflower Congregational Church, starting at 11 a.m.