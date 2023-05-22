SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Pride Alliance has hosted free, family-friendly events to celebrate pride months nine years before, and shows no stopping for their tenth year.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, from late May to early June Siouxland will be celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with the theme #StillHere.

The release states that the theme acknowledges the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people as they face daily discrimination.

In addition to annual events, the pride alliance hosts support groups for adults and youths, manages a free lending library, assists individuals to navigate community resources, and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ matters.

The events are as follows:

  • Pride Prom
    • Friday, May 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Girls Inc.
    • Includes snacks, dancing, and a lip-syncing contest.
  • Pride Parade
    • Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. in downtown Sioux City.
    • Staging for parade participants will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot starting at 5 p.m.
    • Will go from the Long Lines parking lot to Pierce Street heading north, then turn left on 4th Street before coming to an end at Iowa Street.
  • Sioux City Pride Festival
    • Saturday, June 3, on 4th Street between Nebraska and Jones Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • A meal will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore will read a proclamation from the City Council regarding Pride Month.
    • Hidden Hero awards will be presented to two individuals for their support of the local LGBTQ+ community.
    • Music, face painting, children’s arts and crafts, pinata, children’s storytime, and a community resource fair will be featured during the event.
    • LGBTQ+ movies will be shown inside the museum.
  • Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
    • Saturday, June 3, in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.
    • Artists must complete their design no later than noon the day of.
    • Pride Festival participants will be able to vote on their favorite design.
  • Interfaith Pride Service
    • Sunday, June 4, at Mayflower Congregational Church, starting at 11 a.m.