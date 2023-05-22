SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Pride Alliance has hosted free, family-friendly events to celebrate pride months nine years before, and shows no stopping for their tenth year.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, from late May to early June Siouxland will be celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with the theme #StillHere.

The release states that the theme acknowledges the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people as they face daily discrimination.

In addition to annual events, the pride alliance hosts support groups for adults and youths, manages a free lending library, assists individuals to navigate community resources, and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ matters.

The events are as follows: