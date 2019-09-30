Siouxland prepares for 2nd Annual Big Give

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland non-profits are gearing up for a huge fundraising day with the 2nd annual Siouxland Big Give set to kick off Tuesday.

It’s a day to encourage area residents to support their favorite local charities. Even though it’s only the second year of the Big Give, they are expecting a big turn out.. last year- they raised more than 100-thousand dollars from more than 100 organizations.

“Anybody that doesn’t want to give online – of course, we encourage people to give at siouxlandbiggive.org but if you’re unable to, you can stop by any of those Hy-Vee giving stations. We’ll be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Katie Roberts with the Siouxland Community Foundation.

The Big Give starts Monday night at midnight. If you’re interesting in donating you can visit their website, siouxlandbiggive.org