Siouxland prepares for 2nd Annual Big Give

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland non-profits are gearing up for a huge fundraising day with the 2nd annual Siouxland Big Give set to kick off Tuesday.

It’s a day to encourage area residents to support their favorite local charities. Even though it’s only the second year of the Big Give, they are expecting a big turn out.. last year- they raised more than 100-thousand dollars from more than 100 organizations.

“Anybody that doesn’t want to give online – of course, we encourage people to give at siouxlandbiggive.org but if you’re unable to, you can stop by any of those Hy-Vee giving stations. We’ll be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Katie Roberts with the Siouxland Community Foundation.

The Big Give starts Monday night at midnight. If you’re interesting in donating you can visit their website, siouxlandbiggive.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories