SIOUX CITY (KCAU) — After 38 years on the Sioux City USPS, one woman is ready to open up the pages for her next chapter.

Kim Rathman has been with the Postal Service since 1984 working during the morning shift. She has been behind the counter at the post office since 1992.

“I am so excited to see what the rest of my life is going to bring, all the new adventures I can do. But yet it’s hard because it feels like you’re leaving your family,” Rathman said.

KCAU 9 will share more of Rathman’s nearly 40 years at the post office in an upcoming Siouxland story.