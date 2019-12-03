Siouxland post offices prepare for holiday deliveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- The holiday shopping season continues with Cyber Monday. Online sales are projected to reach 9.4 billion dollars. This comes after a long weekend of shopping. According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent 11.6 billion dollars on Thanksgiving and Black Friday combined.

Local postal workers will be carrying a heavier load these next few weeks. They are expecting to deliver 800 million packages. To help keep up with the increase in the mail, United States Postal Service has hired seasonal workers

“You have to get those packages out early so then I can enjoy the season and the holiday and all the lights I love everything about Christmas,” said Carol Dickes a South Sioux City resident.

Dickes said the early bird gets the worm when it comes to getting her packages Christmas packages sent off.

“The later you go the more chance you have of it not getting there by Christmas. My daughter lives in Arizona and I have to get her sent early so she gets it,” said Dickes.

United States Postal Service has some guidelines set to make sure your packages arrive on time. December 14 is the deadline for ground services in the U.S., December 18 is military priority mail, December 20 is first class, and December 21 is priority mail

“You know Santa wants to make sure he shows up on time so we recommend you meet those guidelines and try not to wait till the last minute and procrastinate on it because the sooner you get it in the mail the better it is to ensure that it is there,” said Kristy Anderson the Strategic Communications Specialist for USPS.

To make sure your time at the post office runs smoothly USPS ask that you have your package labeled, addressed, taped up and ready to go.

“Because when you’re standing there in those lines you just want to be able to go up there let them know what services you want to use and they will ask you if you want to use any special services and then you can go about your way,” said Anderson.

If you are the one receiving Christmas gifts make sure you are home when it is set to deliver so that your packages are not at risk of being stolen.

“When you are expecting something and you know you’re not going to be home if you can enlist neighbors, friends, family, to grab it for you,” said Anderson.

Of course, its always best that none of us procrastinate when shipping out our Christmas gifts. You never know what the winter weather may bring to us in the next few weeks.



