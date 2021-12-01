Siouxland planning small-town shopping event for early December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local event aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic has returned to Siouxland.

The Rural Route Ramble is an event highlighting shops in smaller towns throughout rural areas, taking place December 3 and 4.

The goal of this shop-hopping event is to encourage shoppers to shop small and local this holiday season. More than 40 vendors across 13 rural towns in the region are being highlighted.

This includes a list of boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, home decor, and pop-up vendors all located in the Siouxland area. See the post below for a map of the event.

The event will take place starting December 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Last year’s Rural Route Ramble brought so many new shoppers to our small town of Anthon and really helped give our local businesses a boost during the holiday season. We’re excited to see this year’s event be even bigger and better,” said Katie Cloud-Paulsen with Katie + Company Home which is based in Anthon, Iowa.

More information such as scheduling can be found on the Rural Route Ramble Facebook page.

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Festival of Trees
Now through – December 2
Ho-Chunk Centre in Downtown Sioux City
Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

Christmas for a Cause
A free walk-through Christmas light display at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center
Now through January 8
5pm-10pm each night
Benefits Family Crisis Centers

Hinton Santa Supper
December 1 at 5pm
Hinton’s long-standing Merchant Supper with Santa will be back this year. Head to the Community Center on Wednesday, December 1st for a Belgian waffle dinner and a visit with Santa.
Free to public.

The 6th Annual Standstill Parade of Lights
December 2 from 6-7pm
Downtown Vermillion

New Stage Players Presents “So You Wanna Be An Elf”
When the hiring crunch hits the North Pole, a talented cast of characters bid for a spot on Santa’s sleigh in this delightful new Christmas Cabaret!
December 4 at 7pm
December 5 at 2pm
All tickets are $15 for Soup Dinner and Show
Show only tickets are $10
New Stage Players Performing Arts Center in South Sioux City.

The Sioux City Museum and Historical Association’s Holiday Open House
Sunday, December 5 from 1-4pm
Historic Peirce Mansion
Musical performance: Harpist Mary Watts
Admission is Free

Winter Fun Day
December 11 at 10am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

The History and Meanings of Nativity Scenes
December 16 at Noon
Sioux City Public Museum

Santa Day
December 18 from 10am-Noon
at the Discovery Shop at 316 West 7th Street
Free to attend and children will receive a free book and photo with Santa. There will be special sales and promotions. This is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City.

Breakfast with Santa
Cone Park in Sioux City
December 18 & 19
Enjoy a full breakfast, Christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and visiting with Santa. Tubing will be open for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold so purchase your tickets early!
Two session times available:
8:00am-9:15am and 9:15am-10:30am
Register today by calling our Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126

Arena Night at Cone Park
January 10 from 6-9pm
Cone Park in Sioux City
Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police
November 10 at 5pm
Sioux City Public Museum

Sioux City’s Free Public Library
January 20 at Noon
Sioux City Public Museum

