Siouxland planning small-town shopping event for early December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local event aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic has returned to Siouxland.

The Rural Route Ramble is an event highlighting shops in smaller towns throughout rural areas, taking place December 3 and 4.

The goal of this shop-hopping event is to encourage shoppers to shop small and local this holiday season. More than 40 vendors across 13 rural towns in the region are being highlighted.

This includes a list of boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, home decor, and pop-up vendors all located in the Siouxland area. See the post below for a map of the event.

The event will take place starting December 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Last year’s Rural Route Ramble brought so many new shoppers to our small town of Anthon and really helped give our local businesses a boost during the holiday season. We’re excited to see this year’s event be even bigger and better,” said Katie Cloud-Paulsen with Katie + Company Home which is based in Anthon, Iowa.

More information such as scheduling can be found on the Rural Route Ramble Facebook page.