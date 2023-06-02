SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The third annual Siouxland Pickleball Association summer kickoff tournament is underway and KCAU’s Chief Photojournalist Johnathan Mack checked went to check out the paddle play.

According to Siouxland Pickleball Tournament Director Phill Goetstouwers over 100 teams showed up this year, about 20 more than last year. The tournament also included singles play, with 20 people coming to play in the singles tournament.

“It’s a very social sport and I’ve been playing for probably four years or so now and I’ve made two to three hundred new friends just with this sport,” said Carolyn Ellwanger, president of the Siouxland Pickleball Association.

In pickleball teams or singles rally a ball back and forth between sides until someone hits a clean win, goes out of bounds or hits a ball into the net.

“Then first team to 11 wins,” Goetstouwers said. “Certain divisions this weekend they’re only going to play to one. The way to score is you can only score off your serve or your partner’s serve.”

And friends are made along the way. According to Tafi Lorisner her friendship with Coleen Beacom came about because of their mutual involvement in playing pickleball.

“You know we’re both retired and you know it keeps us energetic and moving and get going,” Lorisner said.

Likewise, Beacom hopes that as the game expands and there are additional places to play more will come to join their group.

“So that allows us to grow the membership even further and to reach even more age groups because it truly is a sport for all ages,” Beacom said.