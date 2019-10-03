Siouxland pharmacists urges public to get flu shot this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While just about everyone has probably had the flu, it’s a lot more serious than you might think.

The Center for Disease Control said each year hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized from the flu and between 12,000 and 79,000 people die each year from the illness.

It’s one of the main reasons why Ashley Engle, a Hy-Vee pharmacist, is focused on prevention.

“There is always a possibility of the early flu. It’s not circulating in our area yet,” said Ashley Engle. “But you’re really protecting your entire community every time you get a flu shot.”

Engle said everyone should receive their flu shot no later than the end of October in order to give the vaccination time to be effective during the colder months when flu season is at its peak.

“It takes a few weeks for that vaccine to become effective in your system. So the sooner you can get it, the better protected you’ll be as the holidays starts to roll around and you’re around family and everybody is indoors more,” said Ashley Engle.

While medical professionals are urging the public to receive their flu shots, Sarah Engle, a Siouxland resident, has mixed feelings about rolling up her sleeves for a flu shot each fall.

“I haven’t got it in a while, just because usually when I get it, I get the flu and I try to avoid getting the flu,” said Sarah Engle.

Pharmacists also said getting your flu shot does more than protecting yourself from the flu, it can also help prevent the virus from spreading to others who are more vulnerable to the effects of the virus including children and seniors in the community.

As of October 3, the effectiveness of this year’s flu strand is uncertain because it’s impossible to predict if a flu vaccine will be a good match for circulating flu viruses.