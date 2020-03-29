Siouxland pharmacies adapt to reoccurring changes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Siouxland many businesses are taking precautionary measures.

That includes local pharmacies, many are now encouraging drive-thru, curbside pick up, and mail deliveries, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Every day, pharmacies across the U.S. are receiving new updates and guidelines on procedures they need to implement inside their businesses.

“The store is locked, everything is curbside or delivery, no one comes through this door,” said Don Drilling, owner of Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City.

KCAU 9 News was not allowed into Drilling Pharmacy due to COVID-19 precautions. However, the owner agreed to chat over Facetime.

“Just to make sure no one gets sick we don’t want any of the employees or their families getting sick, and we don’t want any of the customers if we can avoid that,” said Drilling.

Many businesses like restaurants, bars, and salons have closed their doors throughout Siouxland.

However, Drilling said that shouldn’t happen to local pharmacies as they are considered an essential need.

“Pharmacies have to be here because we have thousands of patients that need to have their medication and there is no substitute for that,” said Drilling.

“As we struggle through this pandemic, we ask that people support their small businesses we are doing everything we can to keep our communities healthy,” said Teresa Orlando, owner of Dunes Family Pharmacy.

In South Dakota, the Dunes Family Pharmacy is still allowing customers full access inside their pharmacy.

“We posted signs asking that patients feeling ill should not enter the facility, we may mandate drive-thru only in the near future,” said Orlando.

As business continues to ramp up at the Dunes Family Pharmacy, the business is asking its customers to be proactive when it comes to calling in maintenance refill medication.

“So this is something that is important that people do think about this and don’t wait until three days before running out of medication, I would be thinking about this seven or even ten days before their medication is running out,” said Orlando.