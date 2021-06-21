Siouxland pediatricians see uptick in non-COVID-19 illnesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Businesses are opening and traveling is starting to resume, which might be good for the economy but not so much when it comes to your health.

“We just wipe things down constantly, like after they’ve been used,” said Samantha Little, the director of the Little Lambs Preschool and Child Care Center.

Little dealt with kids first hand, even during the pandemic. She said some of the schools COVID driven policies have been dropped over the past few weeks.

“We haven’t been wearing facemasks, we’ve slowly started letting parents come back in the building, before that was, no, they had to drop them off at the entry way, we would screen their temperature, and they would come in if they were good,” Little said.

So with more close contact, and a faster spreading of germs, local care centers said they’re doing everything they can to help stop the spread of illness.

“We still do daily cleaning of toys, cots and blankets get sent home, said Little. “We used to do cleaning like once or twice a month, and now its 3 times a week if not more,” said Little.

Across the country, there were just 2,038 flu cases during the season from Sept. 27, 2020, to April 24, 2021. According to the CDC, the agency estimated about 38 million people were sick with the flu during the previous season. That’s roughly 35-thousand fewer cases during the pandemic.

Now, several pediatricians say they are seeing an uptick in illnesses caused by viruses other than COVID-19, likely because of the fact that more people are going out and having close contacts.

“We’re keeping a track on it,” Little said. “We still do daily temp screenings, we don’t log them but we screen them.”

According to the CDC, some ways you and your family could best avoid common colds are touching your face, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and try to stay away from people who aren’t feeling good.