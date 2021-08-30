Siouxland park asking for community help in finding vandals

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A local nature park was hit with another vandalism in late August.

According to a Facebook post from Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, several 3D targets in their archery range were damaged around 11:37 p.m. on August 23. Security footage showed four people in the area.

Several targets were stolen or damaged, but the archery range will remain open to the public, according to a staff member.

Security cameras were added to the area following a vandalism that happened in the area earlier this year.

The Nature Center is advising the community to contact the visitor center or the Union County Conservation officer if they have any information.