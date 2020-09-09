Siouxland parents share experiences with virtual learning

Some parents say virtual learning is going very well, but others say it's been a difficult transition for them.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As school continues for students in-person and online, some parents say virtual learning is presenting some challenges for them too.

“They don’t want to participate, or they don’t want to do it, or they somehow forget to do it and if you are a working parent, it’s hard to keep track of all of that when you have multiple kids at home,” said Louis.

Quincy Louis says starting Friday his kids will be going back to school in person. He says working full time and keeping his kids motivated is virtually impossible.

“It starts off exciting, it starts off interesting and then, like a day or two into it, comes the laziness and not enthusiastic or motivation to stay on it to complete,” said Louis.

Kathy Schram’s kids are learning from home too and so is she.

“It depends on the day kindergarten has been going very well, 3rd-grade is a bit of a struggle, some days I have been attending 3rd-grade math,” said Schram.

Virtual learning is nothing new for Bethany Fuller. Her kids have been learning online for 5 years now.

“The first month is so difficult the first month you haven’t gotten the schedule the kids don’t have a schedule it’s something totally new and it’s really difficult that first month then suddenly the cloud disappears and things just get easier,” said Fuller.

Fuller says it helps to take breaks when your child is struggling to focus. She says it’s important to find the way each child learns best.

“We have certain things that have to be at certain times, but then if you are in the middle of a class and you just see that your kid is not progressing, they’re just done, we stop. We have dances that we do some time,” said Fuller.

Fuller also recommends finding and relying on other parents who are teaching kids online to help each other out.