Siouxland parents react to the school year

It's a school year unlike any other for some parents. For some, it's working well, but others say it's a challenge.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been more than a week since most Siouxland students went back to school. This year, that comes with extra challenges for the students and their parents.

“She actually normally goes to daycare, but I was able to get today off so we’re enjoying a day off at the park, which normally you wouldn’t be able to do during the school year when they do five days a week,” said Hoffert.

Mallory Hoffert spent the afternoon with her two children. One’s in daycare, the other is on a hybrid kindergarten schedule.

“It’s been a little bit different, but it’s been working for us we are hoping that we will be able to go five days a week soon,” said Hoffert.

“The kids are ready to go back to school full time as well as the parents,” said Barbara Gale.

Barbara Gale’s happy to have the extra time with her grandchildren.

“My daughter and son-in-law live here in town but they both work jobs that have not allowed them to be home when their children are off of school, and they didn’t have anybody else that they could depend upon to watch their children during the day, so I’m from Wyoming and I came up here to help them out,” said Gale.

“I’ve been doing school for about a week,” said Cole Worthington.

“It’s, it’s a challenge,” said Shelly Worthington.

Shelly Worthington has two students in Dakota Valley schools. She’s at work while her kids go to school online.

“One’s in 3rd grade and one is in 11th grade and I work full time so it has really been a challenge with making sure that the 16-year-old is responsible enough to check on her brother and his lesson plans,” said Worthington.

All of the parents say ideally they would love to see their kids back into the classroom fulltime if COVID wasn’t an issue.