Siouxland parents react to South Dakota public schools closing

Dakota Dunes, S.D. (KCAU) –The state of South Dakota has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and Gov. Kristi Noem is taking steps to try and keep that number from climbing by closing public schools starting Monday. Governor Noem is asking private schools to do the same.

Governor Noem also postponed all state basketball tournaments and all other extracurricular activities.

Parents at Dakota Valley Middle School have mixed reactions about the new closures and cancellations.

“I think it’s a good idea to take precaution, to do it just in case if there is something going on,” parent, Deann Kloucek, said.

“I think it’s a little dramatic because it is a virus, and we’re all gonna end up with it some form of way or another so, but the Governor issued it so they have to follow it,” parent, Brenda Thomas said.

At Elk Point-Jefferson school, students were already planning on having part of next week off for spring break. Their spring break will now be extended.

Elk Point-Jefferson School Superintendent Derek Barrios said they are following the recommendations from Gov. Noem but there are still unknowns at this time.

“We’re choosing to follow that recommendation as a school district. We just think that it’s in the best interest to doing everything we can to ensure that our students, staff and community are being looked out for their health and well being,” Superintendent Barrios, said.

Elk Point-Jefferson will be out of school through the end of next week until school officials re-assess their plan.

Governor Noem is also requesting all nursing homes restrict visitors and allowing all non-essential state employees to work from home.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.