Siouxland Paramedics to end transportation services, close business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Paramedics will be closing its business after ending medical transportation services on July 1.

The decision to end business and services came after a long review by the Health, Inc. Board of Directors, which includes MercyOne and UnityPoint Health leadership.

“Siouxland Paramedics transitioned out of emergency services in January 2018 to only provide medical transportation. With continued competition, decreasing transport volume, and ongoing financial strains, the Health, Inc. Board of Directors has now made the difficult decision to completely stop offering medical transportation and close Siouxland Paramedics,” UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Markham said.

There are 28 Siouxland Paramedic employees being affected by this decision, including eight full-time employees, one part-time employee, and 19 contingent or as needed employees.

This change does not affect Hospice of Siouxland and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, both are part of Health, Inc.

Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at MercyOne Siouxland, Tracy Larson, stressed that closing Siouxland Paramedics does not leave a gap of medical transportation in the area.

“Our community has other, quality non-emergency medical transportation options. We will be communicating with those who use Siouxland Paramedics to ensure there is no interruption in transport service,” Larson added.

Siouxland Paramedics, a non-profit, was formed in 1982 and became one of the three organizations under Health, Inc. in 1999 when MercyOne and UnityPoint Health formed the joint venture.

