Siouxland painters had baby goats help them on their art projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over at Pickled Palette in Morningside, painters were treated with a unique set of little helpers.

SR Jensen Farms from outside of Lawton teamed up with Pickled Palette to bring baby goats in for painters to pet and play with as they worked on their projects.

Painters said the goats could be quite a handful at times, but that the experience proved a great time for everyone.

“They first walked in, you really couldn’t see them, you could just hear them. So it was an ‘Oh my Gosh’ but when we finally got them calmed down a little bit. It’s they want to take them home, they want to hold them, you know, they’re basically kind of like dogs with horns,” said Rashelle Jensen, SR Jensen Farms.

Now each of the recent “Paint with Goat” events are sold out but don’t worry animal lovers!

Coming up on March 28, the Pickled Palette will host an Easter “Paint with Bunnies” event, so be sure to mark your calendars then.

