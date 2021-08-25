Siouxland org’s ‘Welcome Home’ program celebrates decade of service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders recognized a community service milestone Wednesday.

The Chamber of Commerce honored the ‘Welcome Home’ program for its decade of work. The project is affiliated with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. It has helped over 280 families find a place to call their own.

For Siouxlander Eva McCauley, the organization has given her more than just a home.

“It’s possible,” McCauley said. “Whatever people out there have doubts about and if it’s drinking, alcohol, whatever it is, struggling, homeless, don’t have a home, it’s possible to get back up and this place right here can help you.”

The program has helped more than 140 families get permanent housing, and 91 percent of the program members have advanced in some way at their job.