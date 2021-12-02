Siouxland organizations team up for youth event

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — United Sports Academy will be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sister (BBBS) of Siouxland in hosting “Big Time at the U” on Thursday evening.

Bigs and Littles from BBBS have been invited to get active with the coaches at United Sports Academy, and activities will include playing basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and more.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to give back to the Siouxland Community and host the ‘Big Time at the U’ Event with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said United Sports Academy Intern, Kaelyn Giefer, “Our coaches at United are excited to give the kids a night full of fun, games, and memories they won’t forget.”

Giefer coordinated the event with Executive Director Shane Tritz. The event will provide custom t-shirts and dinner to all participants.

“All of us at Big Brothers Big Sisters are over the moon with excitement for the opportunity to have some fun at the United Sports Academy,” said BBBS of Siouxland Executive Director, Kristie Arlt, “Many of the kids in our program haven’t experienced their amazing facilities before and look forward to an evening of activities with their Bigs and the staff at United.”

The event is the second project United has worked with BBBS in 2021, having just completed the Paul Davis Restoration Scavenger Hunt.