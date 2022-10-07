STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) –Several local organizations received a portion of the $450,000 Governor Kim Reynolds gave for rural development.

Funds were awarded as part of six different grants. Organizations received between $1,000 to $50,000 depending on the size of the project. In almost all cases, the cost of the project far exceeded the amount of the state grant. 87 applications were submitted but only 27 projects were selected for funding.

One local project, money to create an Iowa Central Community College Storm Lake Regional Center, was highlighted by the governor in her press release. In the press release, Reynolds said the college will use money from the scale-up funding to bring successful career academy models to the western part of their region.

“This opportunity will enhance learning capabilities, provide equitable access to high-quality career technical education programming, and close opportunity gaps that exist in the region,” the press release reads.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $35,000 with $20,000 coming from the grant

Other local projects include: