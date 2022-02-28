SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several Siouxland organizations received grants from Dairy Queen on Monday.

Groups from all across Siouxland received grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

The recipients included the Food Bank of Siouxland, Habitat for Humanity, the soup kitchen, and local museums.

The executive director of Camp High Hopes, Sarah Morgan, said the grants will be a huge help come summer.

“This grant is really important to Camp High Hopes. It goes to spport our summer programs so it’s going to directly support our campers who come to Camp High Hopes every summer,” said Morgan.

Morgan also said that the grant will help pay for food, medical supplies and transportation among other expenses.

The content manager for the Sioux City Dairy Queen, Keith Comstock, said making a positive impact in the community is important.

“It’s actually one of the hardest jobs I got because we get through these grants and you’re going alright are we done now? Oh, we’ve still got 20,000 more to give away. so it’s pretty stressful actually to do it but it’s fun. it’s nice to give back,” Comstock said.

Dairy Queen gave out grants to nearly 40 organizations for a total of $100,000.