Siouxland organizations gear up to give back on Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland churches, restaurants, and nonprofits geared up to distribute warm meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

The pandemic has put a financial strain on families across Siouxland.

“The need has really increased it seems like this year our food pantry is giving out more and more food,” said Paul Mahaffie, with The Gospel Mission.

To help alleviate the stress families are under this Thanksgiving, The Gospel Mission is providing lunch and dinner to nearly 300 people.

“Sadden by the fact we can’t invite everyone in for a meal inside, but we are still giving out the traditional thanks giving meal turkey dressing and all that good stuff on a to go basis,” said Mahaffie.

It’s a similar to-go style meal being offered in South Sioux City at Angelina’s Cantina.

“My kids, my husband, and I, we always try to give because it feels good,” said Elvia Perez, owner of Angelina’s Cantina.

The restaurant will be providing 100 free meals to those in need.

“Because we want to help people because right now, there’s a lot of really bad things going on, people losing jobs or losing people who were the ones that provided the money to their houses, so we want to help a little bit,” said Perez.

Over in Le Mars at the Rejoice Community Church, they to will be offering curbside pick-up, as well as delivery for those who are homebound on Thanksgiving.

“Our goal is to feed the community and our goal is to do that again,” said Adri Ruisch with

Rejoice Community Church.

The church plans to give out 600 to 700 meals on Thanksgiving but with the help of over 60 volunteers.

“We have different teams at different times, so that we don’t have a church full of people milling around people that are in here doing a job, stays with that job,” said Ruisch.

The overall mission for these Siouxland organizations this Thanksgiving is to make sure no family goes hungry and to provide meals in a safe way.