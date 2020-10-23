Siouxland shelters gear up for winter season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As temperatures begin to drop across Siouxland, local shelters are getting ready, but the pandemic makes this year different than others.

“We are expected to have a much higher rate of homelessness this season and we’re prepared for that,” said Tessa Shanks, the director of The Warming Shelter.

The Warming Shelter is preparing to open their doors November 1.

“Anybody who needs a safe warm place to go can come here and to keep people out of the harsh winter elements of Iowa winters,” said Shanks.

However, not everything will be the same this season for the shelter.

“Their temperature will be checked, they will be given a mask, they will be required to use hand sanitizer or wash thier hands and they will be given the COVID screening questions,” said Shanks.

The shelter is planning to operate at full compacity, serving 116 people during the day and night.

“Our day shelter side, we have turned it into a community room. We have installed shields so to speak guards around beds for every resident,” said Shanks.

Down the road, another Siouxland shelter is gearing up to open on Monday morning.

“We’re going to limit them to what we call the day room, the exits at the rear of the building will be open for them to come in and out of, but it gives them a place to come in out of the cold and stay warm,” said Paul Mahaffie, the director of The Gospel Mission.

The Gospel Mission will continue to provide face masks, hand sanitization, and temperature checks for those coming into the buildings.

“Provide a safe environment for them and then we are also going to have to disinfect the room, you know, frequently during the daytime and keep it safe for everyone,” said Mahaffie.

Mahaffie said he has noticed an increase of Siouxlanders in need due to the pandemic, but the community has provided support.

“The neat community we live in there has been an increase of people giving things for those without those who are in need,” said Mahaffie.

