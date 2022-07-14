SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Works and other support services held a class to help employers hire refugees.

Iowa has a long-standing history of welcoming refugees from conflicts as far back as the Vietnam War.

Helping these people become members of the community have been local employers as well as support services like the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Lutheran Services of Iowa which have programs to make the transition even smoother.

“Employers to what does it mean to be a refugee, the process that they go through, the challenges that are between. So, part of our job at Iowa Works, Bureau of Refugee Services, and the similar agencies is to connect them to employers or employers to refugees but in between the employers are refugees are barriers,” said Edgar Ramirez.

Part of these programs is helping to make immigrants and refugees self-sustaining within a 90-day window.