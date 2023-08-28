SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland CARES hosted their annual Wiffleball Classic on Sunday.

For the past six years, Siouxland CARES has let local organizations battle it out on the diamond to raise money for their youth program which aims to address underage drinking, substance abuse, and safety.

Some of this year’s matchups include the City of Sioux City versus Siouxland CARES and the Sioux City Police Department versus the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are so grateful to everyone who comes out to play on the teams. We know that everyone is so busy and for them to take the time on a Sunday to come out and play against each other means a lot to us,” Rachel Lundgren with Siouxland CARES said.

Through donations, registration fees, and concessions, KCAU 9 was told that Siouxland CARES typically brings home around $10,000 from the Wiffleball Classic.