SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Four Siouxland non-profits received grants to help them fight food insecurity.
According to a release, the Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen in Sioux City received $10,000 and the Food Bank Of Siouxland received $25,000 from Tyson Foods in order to provide hunger relief to the community. Additionally, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc. in Pender and the Norm Waitt Sr YMCA in South Sioux City also received funds.
The four organizations were among 63 non-profits nationwide chosen by Tyson Foods to receive $1.5 million in grants on Monday to support hunger relief and community assistance programs.
“We’re committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity,” said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Sustainability & Strategy, Tyson Foods. “These grants will support hunger relief agencies across the country to increase their capacity and provide greater access to protein.”
The grants from Tyson Foods’ Social Investment Committee will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs, mobile food pantries, and more.
“The compassion and generosity that Tyson Foods has shown the Food Bank of Siouxland and the entire Siouxland community, through this grant, is incredible. Not only does Tyson supply jobs to our community, they work hard to ensure that all members of our community have their needs met,” said Valerie Petersen, Associate Executive Director, Food Bank of Siouxland. “Tyson goes beyond taking care of their own, they extend their kindness to all that need a hand up. We are humbled by and so grateful for their support.”
The national grants were awarded in response to requests by food banks to support food assistance programs, as well as local first responders seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations.
Below is the full list of groups that received grants from Tyson Foods.
