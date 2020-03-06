Siouxland Organizations are working together to help fight Human Trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland organizations fighting against human trafficking came together Thursday morning to discuss the growing issue in our community.

This is the first Woodbury County Human anti-trafficking response team meeting.

Members from the Haven House, Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, Season Center, and MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center came together for this meeting. They all heard first hand a story of a sex traffic survivor and the signs to look out for.

“People need to know there is a way out. They need to know they’re not alone. There are people who have survived it and became a warrior and they can too,” said Deaphney a sex trafficking survivor.

At a very young age, she was exposed to the sex industry by her mother.

“She had a pimp that lived with her. I was a survivor of sexual assault as well, I didn’t know it was wrong. I thought it was normal at the time,” said Deaphney.

“You know these victims are getting groomed much earlier in their life from childhood on, and becoming so vulnerable to being taking advantage of by a trafficker,” said Miranda Bader a

human trafficking case manager, with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

In 2019, there were 52 human trafficking cases reported in Iowa.

Experts said that these crimes often go unreported because the victims rely on their abusers for food, clothing, and shelter.

“They will get them high and all of a sudden they will be having sex with multiple people, and they didn’t want to do it, but they want to make him happy, and that could be because he takes care of her financially,” said Daephney.

Local Siouxland organizations are working to help combat the problem through the Woodbury County Human Anti-Trafficking Team meetings.

“Having attorneys here, having the FBI victim specialist here, how can we work together to understand how to build a strong case. If they want to convict which is key, then we have to be able to build those strong cases,” said Bader.

Deaphney hopes her story is able to motivate others to break the chains from their captors and find help with local organizations.

“I work at the Women’s Empowering Lifeline, and it’s all geared towards women. We deal with substance abuse and mental health. So, I get the chance to empower other women that they can change their life as well,” said Deaphney.

Miranda Bader a human trafficking case manager with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska said this event will be an annual meeting with Woodbury County Organizations that help fight human trafficking.