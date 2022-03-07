SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seeing a friend or family member struggle with mental health issues can be hard to address, but one Siouxland organization is giving Siouxlanders the tools that they need to make a difference.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health held a class at Sunnybrook Church for councilors who needed continuing education credits as well as members of the public that wanted to be able to identify and help those that may be in need.

The class focused on preventing unhealthy coping mechanisms and being there for others.

“We were able to kind of get the word out there of how to approach situations, what to ask, things to do, how to listen non-judgementally, and provide that to individuals,”

Seasons provided this class for free with funding from the Mental Health Awareness Traning Grant through the Department of Health and Human Services.