Siouxland organization offering incentives for vaccinated kids aged 12-18

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local medical organization announced a new incentive program to encourage kids 12-18 to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

According to a release, Siouxland Community Health Foundation (SCHF) has announced in conjunction with other local non-profits a vaccine incentive program to encourage parents of youth between the ages of 12-18 to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. For those youth that are newly vaccinated and have received their second vaccine between the dates of August 1 to October 15, they will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card. In addition, the first 400 youth ages 12-18 are eligible for a drawing for $200 Visa Gift Cards that will be randomly drawn from the names that have been submitted.

The first 400 includes all newly vaccinated youth that receive their vaccines during the incentive period and receive the $50 gift card, or all youth ages 12-18 that have previously received the COVID-19 vaccine before the above incentive program began.

To receive the $50 gift card for newly vaccinated youth and for those that received their vaccine earlier to be entered for the $200 gift card drawing, youth and/or their parents should contact SCHF by email at brichards@slandchc.com to setup a time to bring their completed vaccination card for verification.

The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for ages 16 and up, and for those ages 12-15 it is approved through emergency use authorization by the FDA. All vaccines, regardless of place of administering, require parental consent for those that are age 12-17.

For more information on the Youth Vaccine Incentive program contact SCHF by email at brichards@slandchc.com.