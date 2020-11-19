Siouxland organization hopes to connect kids with guitars this Christmas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you play your guitar today? A Siouxland organization that supplies guitars to underprivileged kids is kicking-off it’s annual benefit drive.

This Christmas will be different for a lot of people. That’s why one Siouxland organization is making sure kids who want to strum a guitar will be able to do so.

“Just watching kids learn how to play music has always been a passion of mine and if their families might not have the means to get them an instrument we want to make that happen for them,” said Mitch Martin, a co-promoter of the benefit.

Martin owns the Marquee in downtown Sioux City, where the ‘Did You Play Your Guitar Today” fundraiser takes place.

Martin and Nick Carter said there’s no better joy than watching kids receive the gift of music.

“I’ve seen kids cry. I’ve seen kids say, ‘wow this is actually a real guitar’ and it means a lot to me because I have the best Christmas’ when I get pictures in the morning, when I’m hanging out, of these kids that are receiving their guitars and it just means so much to me that they’re happy,” Carter said.

Carter collects and fixes guitars and amplifiers. This year, he said, it’s especially important to give back.

“There might be a lot bad in this world but we can do good things for each other. We can help each other out. And with music and endless possibility it’s something we can’t deny our kids of if they want to be a part of it,” Carter said.

Because of new health measures, the socially distanced benefit will happen from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be music trivia, acoustic performances and a silent auction. All proceeds will help provide guitars for kids.