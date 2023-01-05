SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local organization is working to help Siouxlanders keep their homes.

The Center for Siouxland offers a foreclosure counseling program through the Homeowner Assistance Fund. That fund can give Siouxlanders up to $25,000 in financial assistance with mortgage payments and other property expenses if they meet requirements.

Veronica Faber is a certified Housing Counselor with the Center for Siouxland. She said this program is designed to help people who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“For a lot of people, this is a product of the pandemic where they were laid off or they were sick and then they couldn’t gain income during that time, and it kind of snowballs from there. So, one month might be easy to recover from, but if it happens two months, three months, the longer it goes on, the harder it is to recover,” said Faber.

The Center for Siouxland has helped more than 50 people apply for the program. More than 1,000 Iowans across the state have applied for the fund.